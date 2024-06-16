Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $491,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CDW by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,901,000 after buying an additional 64,140 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CDW by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,568,000 after buying an additional 20,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CDW by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,196,000 after buying an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 2.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,975,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CDW by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 822,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,878,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $223.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $170.96 and a 1-year high of $263.37. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

