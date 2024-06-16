Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $550,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $118.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.23. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

