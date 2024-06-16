Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,048 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,149,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,982 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,259,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,131,000 after acquiring an additional 124,715 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,230,000 after acquiring an additional 95,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 704,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,477,000 after acquiring an additional 91,796 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $99.05 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.86.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
