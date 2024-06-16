Napa Wealth Management Takes $1.15 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 820.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 445,878 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 949.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 121,926 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,133,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9,033.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 135,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $45.70 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.57. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

