Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $881,000 Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 37,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 2.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO opened at $106.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.39. The company has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $67.64 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. Research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $483,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CICC Research started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

