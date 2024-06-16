Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $937,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $93.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $86.64 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

