Napa Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 87,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000. Napa Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Hercules Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $20.01.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

