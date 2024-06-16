Napa Wealth Management Makes New $2.59 Million Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000. McKesson accounts for approximately 1.4% of Napa Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in McKesson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $589.95 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $392.48 and a 12 month high of $592.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.30. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.