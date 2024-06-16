Napa Wealth Management Buys Shares of 41,071 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 41,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000. MetLife comprises about 1.5% of Napa Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $28,425,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in MetLife by 836.1% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 55,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 49,331 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in MetLife by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 17,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $13,319,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $74.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

