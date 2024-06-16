Scarborough Advisors LLC Invests $1.84 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of RSPH stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
