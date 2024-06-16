Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMARFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PMAR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 90,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BATS PMAR opened at $37.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $733.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

