Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Makes New $29,000 Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DDOG. Robert W. Baird raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 3,134 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $355,959.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 199,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,690,103.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $355,959.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 199,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,690,103.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,705.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 679,553 shares of company stock worth $80,060,728 in the last ninety days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Trading Down 1.4 %

DDOG opened at $117.84 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.25, a P/E/G ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

