American Trust Trims Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

American Trust reduced its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Linde by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,050,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,412,000 after acquiring an additional 35,969 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Down 0.6 %

LIN opened at $436.95 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.64.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

