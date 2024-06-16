American Trust Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

American Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,961,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,644,000 after acquiring an additional 49,491 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,365,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after purchasing an additional 266,162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,481,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,253,000 after buying an additional 82,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $111.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.94. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

