iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by American Trust

American Trust boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,876,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $543.86 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $545.23. The firm has a market cap of $469.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $522.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

