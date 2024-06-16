Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. Makes New $4.97 Million Investment in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC)

Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 631,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,000. Companhia Paranaense de Energia comprises approximately 1.1% of Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ELPC opened at $6.12 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Announces Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia ( NYSE:ELPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Profile

(Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

