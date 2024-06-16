Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Watsco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Watsco by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 98 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $477.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.58 and a fifty-two week high of $491.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

