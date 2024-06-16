Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $390.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $402.72 and a 200 day moving average of $469.03.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $612.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

