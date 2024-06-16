Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 301 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $124.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

