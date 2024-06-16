Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 72 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $172.74 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.60 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.97.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

