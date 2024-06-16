GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Invests $7.18 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 45,569 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $665,000. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Stock Performance
Shares of WMT stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $539.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,179.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,179.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
