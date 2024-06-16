DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Stock Price Down 1.9%

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. 295,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 686,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.50 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 5.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.54.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

