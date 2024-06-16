High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF) Trading Down 3.9%

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.46. 1,254,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,944,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.
High Tide Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.
About High Tide
High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.
