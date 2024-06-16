Duddell Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DSACU) Shares Down 10.1%

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU – Get Free Report) traded down 10.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.08. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
Duddell Street Acquisition Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08.
Duddell Street Acquisition Company Profile
Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Duddell Street Acquisition
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.