Duddell Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DSACU) Shares Down 10.1%

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU – Get Free Report) traded down 10.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.08. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Duddell Street Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08.

Duddell Street Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.