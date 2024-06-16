Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Viña Concha y Toro Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $39.48.

Viña Concha y Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viña Concha y Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viña Concha y Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.