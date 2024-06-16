BTC Digital (NASDAQ:METX) Stock Price Down 2.2%

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.18. 9,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 33,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

BTC Digital Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35.

BTC Digital Company Profile

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

