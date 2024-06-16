Uniphar (LON:UPR) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 205.68 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 205.68 ($2.62). 5,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 47,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.74).

Uniphar Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 223.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 224.86. The company has a market cap of £562.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,471.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50.

About Uniphar

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Medtech, Pharma, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Medtech division offers outsourced sales; and marketing, distribution, and support services to medical device manufacturers.

