Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02), reports. The business had revenue of C$31.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.62 million.

Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.3 %

BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

