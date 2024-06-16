JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) Shares Down 0.6%

JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.16 and last traded at $63.72. 31,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 314% from the average session volume of 7,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.12.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $91.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.59.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan International Growth ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan International Growth ETF

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

