AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03, reports. The business had revenue of $418.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.79 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%.

AZEK Trading Down 1.5 %

AZEK stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.62. AZEK has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $50.78.

Get AZEK alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,083,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,330,345.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust acquired a new position in AZEK during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter worth approximately $14,217,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AZEK by 66.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,466,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,631,000 after purchasing an additional 587,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZEK

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.