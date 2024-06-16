J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Posts Earnings Results

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.

J.W. Mays Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAYS opened at $43.25 on Friday. J.W. Mays has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.77.

J.W. Mays Company Profile

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

