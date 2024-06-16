Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Releases Earnings Results

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.34%.

Seneca Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

SENEA opened at $57.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.29. Seneca Foods has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $406.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Seneca Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Seneca Foods by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 113,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 62,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seneca Foods by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 26,598 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seneca Foods

(Get Free Report)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.