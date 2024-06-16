PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Posts Earnings Results

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 194.80% and a negative return on equity of 717.03%.
PURE Bioscience Stock Performance
Shares of PURE Bioscience stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. PURE Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.17.
About PURE Bioscience
