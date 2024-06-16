PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Posts Earnings Results

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 194.80% and a negative return on equity of 717.03%.

PURE Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of PURE Bioscience stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. PURE Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.17.

About PURE Bioscience

Featured Stories

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

