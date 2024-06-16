Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Down 1.1%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.77. 15,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 114,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.
Vroom Trading Down 1.1 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.
Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($24.90) earnings per share for the quarter. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 171.85% and a negative net margin of 47.89%. The firm had revenue of $51.08 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vroom
Vroom Company Profile
Vroom, Inc operates as an automotive finance company. The company offers vehicle financing to its customers through third party dealers under the UACC brand. It also provides artificial intelligence powered analytics and digital services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry for automotive retail.
