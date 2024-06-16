RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04, reports. The company had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.28 million. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 13.34%.

RF Industries Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on RFIL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

