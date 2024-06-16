Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the May 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Price Performance

Shares of NBH opened at $10.50 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBH. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 426,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 947.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 225,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 100,607 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

