Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the May 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Price Performance
Shares of NBH opened at $10.50 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $10.57.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%.
Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.