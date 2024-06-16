Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Short Interest Up 55.7% in May

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 454,900 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the May 15th total of 292,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,811 shares in the company, valued at $631,695.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Premier Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group upgraded Premier Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Premier Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

Premier Financial stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $670.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

