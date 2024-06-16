Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 845 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Intel by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $2,655,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,934,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $104,315,000 after purchasing an additional 340,779 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,870,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $315,348,000 after purchasing an additional 409,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $40.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.