OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Short Interest Update

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the May 15th total of 919,100 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 459,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OSPN shares. Sidoti lowered OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of OneSpan from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of OneSpan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

OneSpan Price Performance

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $12.73 on Friday. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that OneSpan will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OneSpan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,181,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,479,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,863,000 after acquiring an additional 117,463 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 93.4% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 299,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 144,883 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the first quarter valued at about $2,997,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in OneSpan by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Stories

