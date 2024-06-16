Short Interest in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Decreases By 17.1%

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 27.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 207,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Landsea Homes Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $344.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $294.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSEA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Transactions at Landsea Homes

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $24,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,840,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,044,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mollie Fadule bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,490.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $24,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,840,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,044,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,117,162 shares of company stock worth $24,769,272 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSEA. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,136,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in Landsea Homes by 498.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 866,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 722,008 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Landsea Homes by 749.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 409,278 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Landsea Homes by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 482,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 217,767 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Landsea Homes by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 388,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 214,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

