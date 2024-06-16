Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

Intuit Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $595.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.04 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $617.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.57.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,217 shares of company stock valued at $113,301,418 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

