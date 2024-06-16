UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Short Interest Update

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,810,000 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the May 15th total of 18,510,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

UiPath Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PATH opened at $11.54 on Friday. UiPath has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. Analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 875.6% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATH

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.