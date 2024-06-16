Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Makes New $61,000 Investment in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 143.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,240 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,293,000 after buying an additional 2,211,266 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,462,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,309,000 after buying an additional 1,446,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,283,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,795,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,371 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $33.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.13. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

