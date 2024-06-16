Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF) Short Interest Up 54.5% in May

Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.0 days.
Nippon Building Fund Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NBFJF opened at C$4,073.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4,042.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$3,979.24. Nippon Building Fund has a twelve month low of C$4,073.86 and a twelve month high of C$4,073.86.
About Nippon Building Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nippon Building Fund
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Building Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Building Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.