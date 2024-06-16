Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF) Short Interest Up 54.5% in May

Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.0 days.

Nippon Building Fund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NBFJF opened at C$4,073.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4,042.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$3,979.24. Nippon Building Fund has a twelve month low of C$4,073.86 and a twelve month high of C$4,073.86.

Get Nippon Building Fund alerts:

About Nippon Building Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

NBF (Nippon Building Fund Inc) is Japan's largest real estate investment trust (J-REIT) which invests in office buildings primarily in Tokyo as well as nationwide. its objective is to source the solid growth of the stable revenues from its assets through exploitation of Mitsui Fudossan's know-how.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Building Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Building Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.