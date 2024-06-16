Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Update

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.5 days.
Nexans Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NXPRF opened at $108.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.89. Nexans has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05.
Nexans Company Profile
