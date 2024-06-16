Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $372.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $373.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.34 and a 200 day moving average of $332.03.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

