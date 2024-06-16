Chapin Sarah Palisi Sells 150 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $19,257.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,491.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chapin Sarah Palisi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of Middleby stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30.

Middleby Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $123.78 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $161.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Middleby by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,998,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,511 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Middleby by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,696,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,621,000 after purchasing an additional 198,859 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 0.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,450,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

