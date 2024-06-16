Amir Jafari Acquires 6,265 Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Stock

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2024

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLNDGet Free Report) insider Amir Jafari purchased 6,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $16,664.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 494,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,931.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amir Jafari also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 12th, Amir Jafari acquired 6,265 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $16,602.25.

Blend Labs Price Performance

BLND opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLNDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLND

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Blend Labs by 977.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 409,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 371,233 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blend Labs in the first quarter worth $102,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blend Labs

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.