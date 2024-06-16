Amir Jafari Acquires 6,265 Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Amir Jafari purchased 6,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $16,664.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 494,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,931.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amir Jafari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blend Labs alerts:

On Friday, April 12th, Amir Jafari acquired 6,265 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $16,602.25.

Blend Labs Price Performance

BLND opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLND

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Blend Labs by 977.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 409,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 371,233 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blend Labs in the first quarter worth $102,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blend Labs

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.