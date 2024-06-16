American Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

American Trust reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 47,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total transaction of $5,419,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,232 shares in the company, valued at $609,175,726.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total value of $5,419,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,175,726.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,046 shares of company stock worth $31,842,373. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR opened at $806.57 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $822.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $711.08 and its 200-day moving average is $671.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 96.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.59%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

