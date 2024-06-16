American Trust Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

American Trust cut its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Jabil were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,857 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Jabil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,964,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Jabil by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,660,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Jabil by 13.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,553,000 after acquiring an additional 141,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $119.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.90. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.99 and a 12-month high of $156.94.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

